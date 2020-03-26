Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] opened at $29.48 and closed at $34.69 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] had 2.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 19.46 during that period and APO managed to take a rebound to 52.67 in the last 52 weeks.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.45, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] sitting at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 10.33. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has 421.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.46 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 20.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.