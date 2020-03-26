ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] shares went higher by 35.37% from its previous closing of 8.82, now trading at the price of $11.94, also adding 3.12 points. Is ARR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 57.95M float and a 23.70% run over in the last seven days. ARR share price has been hovering between 21.15 and 4.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.98, with the high estimate being $22.50, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -48.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 296.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 57.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has 63.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 555.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.95 to 21.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 22.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.