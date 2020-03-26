BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] opened at $2.03 and closed at $2.00 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] had 4.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.41M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.79%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.46%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.38 during that period and BCRX managed to take a rebound to 9.26 in the last 52 weeks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BCRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.01, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has 125.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 253.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 9.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 20.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.