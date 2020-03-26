BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] shares went higher by 4.08% from its previous closing of 22.79, now trading at the price of $23.72, also adding 0.93 points. Is BWA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BWA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 204.80M float and a 20.22% run over in the last seven days. BWA share price has been hovering between 46.60 and 17.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BWA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.72, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.79.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 20.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.83. Its Return on Equity is 16.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that BorgWarner Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.90 and P/E Ratio of 6.57. These metrics all suggest that BorgWarner Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has 205.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.00 to 46.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 14.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. [BWA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.