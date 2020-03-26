Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] saw a change by 6.16% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.00. The company is holding 179.56M shares with keeping 174.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.77%, trading +33.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 179.56M shares valued at 1.7 million were bought and sold.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BDN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.98, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.88. Its Return on Equity is 2.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.30 and P/E Ratio of 52.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 179.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.48 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 12.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.