Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $11.06 after BRX shares went up by 9.50% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.06, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is sitting at 3.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.50. These measurements indicate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.58. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BRX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 178.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 177.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.24 and P/E Ratio of 12.07. These metrics all suggest that Brixmor Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has 302.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.30 to 22.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 19.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.