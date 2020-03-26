Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] gained by 17.07% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. Callon Petroleum Company represents 343.49M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 207.09M with the latest information.

The Callon Petroleum Company traded at the price of $0.60 with 31.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CPE shares recorded 21.49M.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $8.30, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.61. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 2.40. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 343.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 23.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.