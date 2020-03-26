Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE: CMO] stock went up by 13.21% or 0.44 points up from its previous closing price of 3.33. The stock reached $3.77 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CMO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 26.51% in the period of the last 7 days.

CMO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.26, at one point touching $3.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 9.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -55.91% after the recent low of 1.97.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE:CMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.77, with the high estimate being $8.25, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] sitting at -10.50% and its Gross Margin at 21.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.56. Its Return on Equity is -6.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Capstead Mortgage Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 966.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,260.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -306.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 43.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 46.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.55.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has 81.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 308.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.97 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 29.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.