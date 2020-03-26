CIT Group Inc. [NYSE: CIT] stock went up by 14.35% or 2.36 points up from its previous closing price of 16.45. The stock reached $18.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CIT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 24.32% in the period of the last 7 days.

CIT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.19, at one point touching $16.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -65.18%. The 52-week high currently stands at 54.02 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -60.31% after the recent low of 12.02.

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to CIT Group Inc. [CIT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CIT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.81, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.45.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] sitting at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.94. Its Return on Equity is 9.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CIT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.77 and P/E Ratio of 3.56. These metrics all suggest that CIT Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has 103.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 54.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 20.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CIT Group Inc. [CIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CIT Group Inc. [CIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.