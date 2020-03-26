Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] stock went up by 53.04% or 0.25 points up from its previous closing price of 0.48. The stock reached $0.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CCO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.53% in the period of the last 7 days.

CCO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.5154, at one point touching $0.3762. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -87.33%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -91.07% after the recent low of 0.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.73, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has 463.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 221.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 5.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 34.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.