Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] dipped by -5.14% on the last trading session, reaching $4.43 price per share at the time. Clovis Oncology Inc. represents 73.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 323.88M with the latest information.

The Clovis Oncology Inc. traded at the price of $4.43 with 7.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLVS shares recorded 7.32M.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLVS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.43, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 73.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 323.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 25.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.81, which indicates that it is 15.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.