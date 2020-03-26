The share price of CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] inclined by $152.26, presently trading at $156.33. The company’s shares saw 18.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 131.80 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CME jumped by 9.34% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.96%, while additionally dropping -3.58% during the last 12 months. CME Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $218.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 61.86% increase from the current trading price.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CME Group Inc. [CME], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CME an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $156.33, with the high estimate being $243.00, the low estimate being $154.00 and the median estimate amounting to $208.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $152.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.50. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10. Its Return on Equity is 8.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.90 and P/E Ratio of 26.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 357.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 131.80 to 225.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 13.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CME Group Inc. [CME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.