Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] took an upward turn with a change of 2.76%, trading at the price of $47.69 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.26M shares for that time period. CTSH monthly volatility recorded 7.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.45%. PS value for CTSH stocks is 1.59 with PB recorded at 2.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.69, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] sitting at 14.60% and its Gross Margin at 36.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.96. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.60%. These metrics all suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.90 and P/E Ratio of 14.49. These metrics all suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has 560.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.01 to 74.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 9.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.