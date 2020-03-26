Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] shares went higher by 3.34% from its previous closing of 26.08, now trading at the price of $26.95, also adding 0.87 points. Is CAG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CAG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 485.26M float and a -4.33% run over in the last seven days. CAG share price has been hovering between 35.59 and 22.83 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.98, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 27.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 16.37. These metrics all suggest that Conagra Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has 504.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.83 to 35.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 9.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.