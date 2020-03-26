The share price of Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] inclined by $22.33, presently trading at $23.40. The company’s shares saw 14.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 20.38 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CTVA jumped by 8.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.14 compared to +1.83 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.55%. Corteva Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $31.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.18% increase from the current trading price.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Corteva Inc. [CTVA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTVA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.40, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is sitting at 3.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.52.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.58.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 749.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.