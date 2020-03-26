Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] gained by 18.40% on the last trading session, reaching $6.37 price per share at the time. Coty Inc. represents 707.59M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.81B with the latest information.

The Coty Inc. traded at the price of $6.37 with 4.73 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COTY shares recorded 6.18M.

Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Coty Inc. [COTY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COTY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.36, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coty Inc. [COTY] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coty Inc. [COTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coty Inc. [COTY] sitting at -29.60% and its Gross Margin at 62.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.83. Its Return on Equity is -52.90%, and its Return on Assets is -15.20%. These metrics suggest that this Coty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coty Inc. [COTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 167.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 162.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.74.

Coty Inc. [COTY] has 707.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 14.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 24.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coty Inc. [COTY] a Reliable Buy?

Coty Inc. [COTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.