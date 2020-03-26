Crocs Inc. [CROX] saw a change by 23.69% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.64. The company is holding 68.42M shares with keeping 66.45M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 121.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.44% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 68.42M shares valued at 4.2 million were bought and sold.

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Crocs Inc. [CROX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CROX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.64, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.07.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crocs Inc. [CROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crocs Inc. [CROX] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.49 and P/E Ratio of 11.17. These metrics all suggest that Crocs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crocs Inc. [CROX] has 68.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.40 to 43.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 26.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crocs Inc. [CROX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crocs Inc. [CROX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.