Dana Incorporated [DAN] took an upward turn with a change of 4.72%, trading at the price of $7.76 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dana Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 1.90M shares for that time period. DAN monthly volatility recorded 14.98%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 22.95%. PS value for DAN stocks is 0.10 with PB recorded at 0.60.

Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Dana Incorporated [DAN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.76, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.41.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dana Incorporated [DAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dana Incorporated [DAN] sitting at 3.30% and its Gross Margin at 13.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.07. Its Return on Equity is 13.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.15 and P/E Ratio of 4.99. These metrics all suggest that Dana Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] has 108.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 839.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.22 to 20.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 22.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dana Incorporated [DAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dana Incorporated [DAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.