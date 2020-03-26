DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] saw a change by 3.52% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $35.00. The company is holding 221.90M shares with keeping 220.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 10.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.50% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.50%, trading +10.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 221.90M shares valued at 9.21 million were bought and sold.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give XRAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.00, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.07 and P/E Ratio of 29.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has 221.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.58 to 60.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 9.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.