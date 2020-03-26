DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.01 after DRH shares went up by 2.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.01, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.90.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 5.53. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 125.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 627.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 155.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 33.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.