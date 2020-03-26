DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] dipped by -0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $20.64 price per share at the time. DISH Network Corporation represents 448.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.25B with the latest information.

The DISH Network Corporation traded at the price of $20.64 with 5.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DISH shares recorded 3.69M.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to DISH Network Corporation [DISH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DISH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.64, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] sitting at 14.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52. DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 7.96. These metrics all suggest that DISH Network Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has 448.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.09 to 44.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 17.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DISH Network Corporation [DISH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DISH Network Corporation [DISH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.