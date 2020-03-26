Energy Transfer LP [ET] took an upward turn with a change of 2.50%, trading at the price of $4.92 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 51.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Energy Transfer LP shares have an average trading volume of 28.51M shares for that time period. ET monthly volatility recorded 15.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.87%. PS value for ET stocks is 0.24 with PB recorded at 0.60.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Energy Transfer LP [ET], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ET an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Transfer LP [ET] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.18 and P/E Ratio of 3.62. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.65B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 15.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 18.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.