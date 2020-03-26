Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] stock went up by 13.79% or 1.85 points up from its previous closing price of 13.42. The stock reached $15.27 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EQH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 32.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

EQH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $16.21, at one point touching $13.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -44.06%. The 52-week high currently stands at 27.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -23.65% after the recent low of 9.89.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.27, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has 474.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.89 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.