The share price of Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] inclined by $52.15, presently trading at $54.57. The company’s shares saw 9.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 49.62 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EQR fall by -10.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 62.93 compared to -6.30 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.65%, while additionally dropping -27.38% during the last 12 months. Equity Residential is said to have a 12-month price target set at $84.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 29.73% increase from the current trading price.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Equity Residential [EQR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.57, with the high estimate being $93.00, the low estimate being $73.00 and the median estimate amounting to $83.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equity Residential [EQR] is sitting at 3.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at 50.20% and its Gross Margin at 66.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.80. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EQR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.46 and P/E Ratio of 21.07. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 373.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.62 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 10.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Residential [EQR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.