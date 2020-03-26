Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] saw a change by 10.78% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $65.89. The company is holding 144.62M shares with keeping 133.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 61.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.24% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.18%, trading +61.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 144.62M shares valued at 5.84 million were bought and sold.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXPE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.89, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.68.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 82.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXPE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.86 and P/E Ratio of 17.60. These metrics all suggest that Expedia Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has 144.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.76 to 144.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 20.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.