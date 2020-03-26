F.N.B. Corporation[FNB] stock saw a move by -0.88% on Wednesday, touching 3.98 million. Based on the recent volume, F.N.B. Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FNB shares recorded 257.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock additionally went up by 20.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FNB stock is set at -36.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FNB shares showcased -41.00% decrease. FNB saw 12.93 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.05 compared to high within the same period of time.

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FNB an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.72, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] sitting at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.40. These measurements indicate that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.76. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FNB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.90 and P/E Ratio of 5.78. These metrics all suggest that F.N.B. Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has 257.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.05 to 12.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 19.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.