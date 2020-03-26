Fiserv Inc.[FISV] stock saw a move by 5.25% on Wednesday, touching 5.62 million. Based on the recent volume, Fiserv Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FISV shares recorded 650.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock could reach median target price of $133.50.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock additionally went up by 12.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FISV stock is set at 4.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by -21.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FISV shares showcased -12.10% decrease. FISV saw 125.05 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 73.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fiserv Inc. [FISV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FISV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.20, with the high estimate being $152.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $133.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.84. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FISV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.78 and P/E Ratio of 50.41. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has 650.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.50 to 125.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 11.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiserv Inc. [FISV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.