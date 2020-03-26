Foot Locker Inc. [FL] took an upward turn with a change of 5.78%, trading at the price of $21.60 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.81 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Foot Locker Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.44M shares for that time period. FL monthly volatility recorded 11.36%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.26%. PS value for FL stocks is 0.28 with PB recorded at 0.95.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Foot Locker Inc. [FL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give FL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has 104.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.46 to 65.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 13.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. [FL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.