FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $1.71 after FCEL shares went up by 8.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.40. Its Return on Equity is -157.50%, and its Return on Assets is -30.30%. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 202.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 319.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1176.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 13.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.