The share price of Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] inclined by $21.39, presently trading at $20.72. The company’s shares saw 6.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.48 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GNTX fall by -6.24% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.32%, while additionally gaining 2.57% during the last 12 months. Gentex Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $29.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.78% increase from the current trading price.

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Gentex Corporation [GNTX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GNTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.72, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.39.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] sitting at 26.30% and its Gross Margin at 37.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36. Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.51 and P/E Ratio of 12.57. These metrics all suggest that Gentex Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has 253.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.48 to 31.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 8.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gentex Corporation [GNTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gentex Corporation [GNTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.