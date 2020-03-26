Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] saw a change by 1.16% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.46. The company is holding 83.74M shares with keeping 73.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 175.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.51%, trading +127.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.74M shares valued at 2.87 million were bought and sold.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GHSI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 59.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -121.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -154.48. Its Return on Equity is -184.40%, and its Return on Assets is -147.30%. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.85.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has 83.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.