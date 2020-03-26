Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] gained by 2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $6.77 price per share at the time. Halliburton Company represents 878.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.94B with the latest information.

The Halliburton Company traded at the price of $6.77 with 51.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HAL shares recorded 19.73M.

Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Halliburton Company [HAL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Halliburton Company [HAL] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Halliburton Company [HAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halliburton Company [HAL] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Halliburton Company [HAL] has 878.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.25 to 32.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 18.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halliburton Company [HAL] a Reliable Buy?

Halliburton Company [HAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.