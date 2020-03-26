The share price of Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] inclined by $41.29, presently trading at $43.17. The company’s shares saw 44.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 29.95 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ETSY jumped by 5.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 44.24 compared to +8.94 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.24%, while additionally dropping -39.05% during the last 12 months. Etsy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $65.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.61% increase from the current trading price.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Etsy Inc. [ETSY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETSY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.20, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 51.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81. Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 57.40. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has 133.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.95 to 71.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 15.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.