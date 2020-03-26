The share price of KB Home [NYSE: KBH] inclined by $15.62, presently trading at $19.47. The company’s shares saw 98.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.82 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KBH jumped by 76.04% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -46.99%, while additionally dropping -19.14% during the last 12 months. KB Home is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.1% increase from the current trading price.

KB Home [NYSE:KBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding KB Home [KBH] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give KBH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.47, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $15.50 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KB Home [KBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KB Home [KBH] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 18.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.03. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KB Home [KBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. KB Home [KBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 6.81. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KB Home [KBH] has 89.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.82 to 40.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 21.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KB Home [KBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KB Home [KBH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.