KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $24.00 after KKR shares went up by 9.89% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KKR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.00, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] sitting at 31.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.70. These measurements indicate that KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.83. Its Return on Equity is 20.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KKR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 249.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 261.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.59 and P/E Ratio of 6.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has 804.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.55 to 34.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 15.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.