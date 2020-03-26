Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] gained by 5.52% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. Macy’s Inc. represents 309.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.05B with the latest information.

The Macy’s Inc. traded at the price of $6.97 with 14.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of M shares recorded 17.42M.

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Macy’s Inc. [M], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give M an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.98, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Macy’s Inc. [M] is sitting at 2.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Macy’s Inc. [M]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Macy’s Inc. [M] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41. Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.09 and P/E Ratio of 3.85. These metrics all suggest that Macy’s Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Macy’s Inc. [M] has 309.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.73 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 23.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Macy’s Inc. [M] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Macy’s Inc. [M], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.