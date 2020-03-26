Medallia Inc.[MDLA] stock saw a move by 0.26% on Wednesday, touching 1.21 million. Based on the recent volume, Medallia Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MDLA shares recorded 125.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Medallia Inc. [MDLA] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] stock additionally went up by 19.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.68% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, MDLA shares showcased -22.59% decrease. MDLA saw 44.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.67 compared to high within the same period of time.

Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Medallia Inc. [MDLA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give MDLA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.43, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -16.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16. Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.39.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] has 125.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.67 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medallia Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medallia Inc. [MDLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.