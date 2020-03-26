The share price of Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] inclined by $53.73, presently trading at $53.66. The company’s shares saw 7.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 50.06 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MNST fall by -3.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 57.15 compared to -2.23 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -19.45%, while additionally dropping -3.52% during the last 12 months. Monster Beverage Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $71.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.42% increase from the current trading price.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.66, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at 31.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.02. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.19 and P/E Ratio of 26.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 552.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.06 to 70.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 7.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.