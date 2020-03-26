Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] saw a change by 2.41% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.76. The company is holding 423.30M shares with keeping 419.74M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -39.21% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 423.30M shares valued at 5.13 million were bought and sold.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NWL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.76, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $12.50 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.46.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] sitting at -5.20% and its Gross Margin at 33.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.63. Its Return on Equity is 2.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Newell Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.80 and P/E Ratio of 52.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has 423.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.44 to 20.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 12.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.