NiSource Inc.[NI] stock saw a move by 6.35% on Wednesday, touching 1.49 million. Based on the recent volume, NiSource Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NI shares recorded 386.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that NiSource Inc. [NI] stock could reach median target price of $30.50.

NiSource Inc. [NI] stock additionally went down by -3.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -19.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NI stock is set at -20.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NI shares showcased -23.80% decrease. NI saw 30.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.56 compared to high within the same period of time.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to NiSource Inc. [NI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.24, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 27.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 386.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 12.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.