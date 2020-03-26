Novan Inc. [NOVN] took an upward turn with a change of 2.47%, trading at the price of $0.44 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.97 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Novan Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.21M shares for that time period. NOVN monthly volatility recorded 36.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 31.80%. PS value for NOVN stocks is 3.79.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Novan Inc. [NOVN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.44, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novan Inc. [NOVN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan Inc. [NOVN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] has 43.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 31.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.