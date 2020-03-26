Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] took an upward turn with a change of 1.22%, trading at the price of $16.62 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Nuance Communications Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.05M shares for that time period. NUAN monthly volatility recorded 7.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.48%. PS value for NUAN stocks is 2.70 with PB recorded at 3.80.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.62, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.34. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.79 and P/E Ratio of 34.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has 284.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.98 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 11.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.