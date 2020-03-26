The share price of Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] inclined by $18.37, presently trading at $18.08. The company’s shares saw 59.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.31 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NTNX jumped by 41.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.69 compared to +5.28 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.90%, while additionally dropping -54.95% during the last 12 months. Nutanix Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.65% increase from the current trading price.

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Nutanix Inc. [NTNX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NTNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.08, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.87.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] sitting at -65.20% and its Gross Margin at 76.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -68.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -88.60. Its Return on Equity is -695.00%, and its Return on Assets is -46.50%. These metrics suggest that this Nutanix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 245.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 97.45.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] has 177.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.31 to 43.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 13.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nutanix Inc. [NTNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.