The share price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] inclined by $0.37, presently trading at $0.36. The company’s shares saw 246.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.10 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ONTX jumped by 22.59% during the last week. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -27.45%, while additionally dropping -90.39% during the last 12 months. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.74% increase from the current trading price.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.06. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 134.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 246.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 16.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.