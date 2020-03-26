OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] opened at $1.40 and closed at $1.42 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.36.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] had 14.31 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 12.60M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.33 during that period and OPK managed to take a rebound to 2.91 in the last 52 weeks.

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OPK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.36, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] sitting at -30.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31. OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has 715.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 972.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 2.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 11.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] a Reliable Buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.