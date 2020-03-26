Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] saw a change by 18.36% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.96. The company is holding 193.88M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 124.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -72.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -66.29%, trading +124.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 193.88M shares valued at 11.78 million were bought and sold.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.96, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 6.34. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 193.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.