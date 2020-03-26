Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] took an upward turn with a change of 3.44%, trading at the price of $2.71 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.89 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.05M shares for that time period. PTEN monthly volatility recorded 19.86%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.04%. PS value for PTEN stocks is 0.21 with PB recorded at 0.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PTEN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.71, with the high estimate being $9.25, the low estimate being $0.80 and the median estimate amounting to $2.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.07. Its Return on Equity is -13.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 193.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 524.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 16.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.