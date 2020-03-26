Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] saw a change by 6.64% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.60. The company is holding 103.96M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 96.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -68.44% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 103.96M shares valued at 7.07 million were bought and sold.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.60, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.87 and P/E Ratio of 16.76. These metrics all suggest that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 103.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.39 to 33.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 25.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.