Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went up by 0.17% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 29.70. The stock reached $29.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PFE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.07% in the period of the last 7 days.

PFE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $30.72, at one point touching $29.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -33.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 44.56 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -29.87% after the recent low of 27.88.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Pfizer Inc. [PFE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.75, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 31.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.40. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 10.37. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 175.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 5.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.