Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] shares went higher by 1.54% from its previous closing of 12.36, now trading at the price of $12.55, also adding 0.19 points. Is PSTG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PSTG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 235.14M float and a 43.26% run over in the last seven days. PSTG share price has been hovering between 23.53 and 7.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PSTG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.55, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] sitting at -13.10% and its Gross Margin at 69.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -31.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97. Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has 255.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.93 to 23.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 14.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.